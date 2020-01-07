Ginebra not just a one-man show as Brownlee gets timely boost in Game One

JUSTIN Brownlee got the timely support from the locals in Barangay Ginebra’s Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Tuesday.

Brownlee was singlehandedly carrying the Gin Kings on his shoulders when he was the only double-digit scorer for the team with 34 points after the third quarter, where the team was trailing, 71-68, entering the final period.

But Brownlee finally got the needed help in the fourth with Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio sparking the Gin Kings’ offense and defense on their way to pulling off a 91-87 win in Game One.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Brownlee, who finished with 38 points and 16 rebounds in Game One, paid tribute to the locals’ contributions which will be crucial for the entire series.

“I was just trying to take advantage of the many opening I’ve seen early in the game and throughout the game,” said Brownlee on his early scoring prowess that also saw him convert 18 points in the third canto. “In that fourth quarter, they did a great job of guarding me, taking away my side or my driving lanes but we still tried to move the ball. That’s what we pride ourselves on. We are moving the ball and getting everybody involved.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Aguilar and Tenorio took advantage of the ball movement with the two finishing with 16 and 14 points respectively.

“Guys just got going in the fourth and LA and Japeth just did a great job of keeping us in the game on the offensive end,” said Brownlee.

Brownlee reiterated the importance of the contributions of the locals that will be vital throughout the series.

“I think that’s what’s expected of them. I think those guys continued to be aggressive and read the defenses and take the opportunities, I think they will be great all series long. Both of them have great skill sets. Japeth is very athletic, LA can drive and set the team up. That’s what they are expected for us to play well,” said Brownlee.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Even after taking the series opener, Brownlee expects similar types of games as the finals series goes along. Game Two is on Friday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena.

“We just had to grind it out. Meralco, they were doing an incredible job of setting the pace and defending. It makes us tough getting fastbreaks and turning them over. They played with a great pace. If we want to win the series, we just have to grind it out and really focusing on defense,” said Brownlee.