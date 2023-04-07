Chambers roots for Jolas, TNT to delay Brownlee bid to become most-titled import

WHEN Barangay Ginebra and TNT meet in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup finals starting Easter Sunday, there will be one interested spectator miles away who is very close to the coaches of both teams – Tim Cone and Jojo Lastimosa.

That spectator is Sean Chambers, known as the former resident import of Alaska where Cone and Lastimosa were once part of. Chambers won six PBA crowns with Cone and Lastimosa including the 1996 grand slam.

But Chambers’ feat could be eclipsed by Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee in this finals and can become the PBA import with the most number of titles in the league with a Gin Kings victory over the Tropang GIGA.

Can Justin Brownlee get one over Sean Chambers?

Lastimosa said Chambers had already joked about him rooting for his former Alaska teammate for the championship series.

“You cannot make them win because Justin will be one up against me,” said Lastimosa in sharing his conversation with Chambers recently.

That achievement will be easier than done.

For one, Brownlee has never lost a finals series in all six of his appearances – with five of which during the Governors’ Cup. In 2018, Ginebra lost to Magnolia in the semifinals, the only time that Brownlee didn’t make it to the title showdown in the third conference.

“That’s going to be hard to do. I know it’s going to be a challenge for us. We really need everyone to play well to beat Ginebra. We just hope that we will be able to compete,” said Lastimosa.

Brownlee is aware of the possible achievement, but said those feats won’t even be possible without players such as Chambers.

“I have a lot or respect for him too. Of course, I don’t think I’ll be here if it weren’t for the guys like Sean Chambers, Norman Black, Bobby Parks, the list goes on… I feel like they paved the way for myself to be doing what I’m doing now,” said Brownlee.

The Ginebra import said he remains as motivated about winning the championship as when he was when they captured the crown in 2016.

“Coach (Tim Cone) mentioned that losing gets old but winning never gets old. He is definitely right. Being in the finals was just as enjoyable as the first one. I felt that same joy. Definitely, not getting old. I’m just blessed. I feel that I’m lucky to be here. I never would have thought getting this personal success and team success. I’m just lucky and very blessed, taking advantage of every opportunity, and I guess if we do win, I’ll be the winningest import,” said Brownlee.