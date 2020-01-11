Just like old times as Nico Salva once again answers Black's call

LUCENA – Meralco coach Norman Black badly needed bench production in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, so called on Nico Salva, who dutifully obliged.

Just like old times.

Salva, of course, was a member of the five Ateneo champion teams that Black coached in the UAAP. And although he plays only a minor role at Meralco nowadays, the former Blue Eagles star wasn't about to let his coach down.

The reserve forward, who didn't even get the call in the series opener which Ginebra won, came off the bench to score nine points on 4-of-5 shooting as the Bolts defeated Ginebra, 104-102, to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Salva was part of the Meralco bench that scored 29 points, a far cry from the six the team had in the Game One loss.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Not known to a lot of people, Salva was simply happy to be playing again in a Ginebra-Meralco finals after missing Game One.

“I wasn’t able to play in Game One of the finals so coming into this game, nakikita ko ‘yung atmosphere ng finals. Sobrang saya ng finals. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, this is a dream come true for me to play," he said.

"I’m very thankful kay coach Norman for trusting in me, putting me in this game, and I feel thankful kay God na nabigyan ako ng opportunity to play in this atmosphere, playing in the Ginebra-Meralco finals,” Salva added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Salva admitted he took Black’s call of more bench production to heart in the 17 minutes he played including the final seconds where he was able to elude Ginebra defenders attempting to foul him to run out the clock.

Upon entering the game, Salva immediately made an impact, hitting his first two shots. That got him going.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Actually, I felt ‘yung defense ng Ginebra was clogging up inside. We really needed to take some baskets from the outside to give them some space for the defense to extend. Thankfully, I was able to hit my shots,” said Salva.

“That was huge, ‘yung first touch ko was an open midrange jumper. For that to go in for a player na hindi nakapaglaro the game before, that really boosts your confidence. I’m very thankful na na-shoot ‘yun."