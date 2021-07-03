THE presence of June Mar Fajardo in practice has brought a lot of positive energy to San Miguel as the team gears up for the 2021 PBA season.

Von Pessumal shared his experience of practicing alongside Fajardo, who has been joining the team’s training following a serious injury prior to the 2020 season. The Ateneo guard said he is happy as Fajardo recovers from the fractured tibia.

“Si June Mar, he is coming off a major leg injury. I’m actually in awe,” Pessumal said during his guesting with Spin Spotlight via Calamansi app on Friday night. “Natutuwa ako na nakikita ko siya na tumatakbo kapag 5-on-5.

“For the last conference, ang laking wala niya sa amin. The fact na nandoon siya sa practice and he is going up and down with us, it’s a good sign for everyone.”

SMB is looking to bounce back after being dethroned last year from the Philippine Cup following their defeat against Meralco in the quarterfinals inside the Clark bubble.

Aside from Fajardo, Terrence Romeo is also in shape after he dislocated his shoulder in the bubble, as San Miguel also welcomed new players on the ballclub like former Terrafirma star CJ Perez, Fons Gotladera, and James Sena.

Competitive practices at SMB

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Pessumal said there is a competitive vibe within the team as they look for redemption in the Philippine Cup.

“Alam mo naman ‘yung mga veterans ng team, even the others, super competitive ‘yung mga ‘yan… I think we are doing our best. I can see it everyday in practice. We are really going at it. Mataas ang level ng practices namin,” said Pessumal.

Even the 28-year-old Pessumal himself is not leaving any stone unturned in the preparations, working on his outside shooting and other aspects of his game whenever he can, even during the lockdown and the temporary postponement of practices a few months ago.

“I can’t go through a day na hindi ako nagsu-shooting. I’m finding ways to sharpen my skills and try to be in good shape for the PBA,” said the 6-foot-2 Pessumal.

The former Ateneo guard and the rest of the Beermen are training in Batangas where travel can sometimes be grueling. But Pessumal doesn’t mind.

“Ako personally, thankful lang talaga ako na may practice na. Nung lockdown, medyo nababaliw na ako dahil walang basketball. Kahit saan pa ang practice, kahit malayo pa ‘yan, I would go because I need to play basketball.”

“As a team naman, we are working hard. We know that ‘yung Philippine Cup is something that we want to win. Last year, anytime na hindi mag-champion ang San Miguel, disappointment. We are working hard. But obviously, mahirap ang competition. Maraming malalakas na teams. We will try our best,” said Pessumal.

