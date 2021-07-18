June Mar Fajardo thankful for 'second chance' at basketball

TOO bad San Miguel lost in June Mar Fajardo’s PBA comeback.

Nonetheless, the six-time MVP was just glad being back on the court and enjoying the game he loves most.

“Masaya ako na nakapaglaro ulit ako. And thankful ako kay God na nabigyan ulit ako ng second chance na makalaro ulit ng basketball,” said Fajardo.

The 6-foot-10 center finished with five points and five rebounds in the Beermen’s 93-87 loss to the Meralco Bolts in the Philippine Cup - Fajardo's first game back being sidelined for more than one year and a half as he recovered from a fractured tibia.

'Medyo tentative pa ako'

The last official league game of Fajardo came in Nov. 24 during the 2019 Governors Cup quarterfinals against Barangay Ginebra. He had 24 points and 18 rebounds in an effort that went for naught as the Kings beat the Beermen, 100-97, and ended their grand slam bid.

SMB coach Leo Austria managed Fajardo’s minutes on the court this time as he played for just 18 minutes while going 2-of-7 from field.

“Wala pa ako sa rhythm nung first half. Medyo tentative pa ako,” said Fajardo, who didn’t get to enter the game until the final four minutes of the first quarter. “Pero nakuha ko rin naman (rhythm) later.”

Fajardo expects himself to get better as the season progresses and the victories coming again for the Beermen.

“Bounce back na lang kami next game,” he said. “Pero happy ako na nakabalik ulit ako sa game.”

