Fajardo stronger, better since coming back from injury, says C-Stan

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger saw a season-high 29 points go for naught as Barangay Ginebra lost to sister team San Miguel, 102-99, in their PBA Governors' Cup face-off on Friday night.

The Fil-German big man was forced to play 42 minutes with Japeth Aguilar once again sitting out due to an injury and, worse, had the unenviable task of guarding SMB star June Mar Fajardo on the other hand.

The Ginebra big man won the scoring battle but the six-time MVP had the last laugh after taking the win at the end of his 12-point, 18-rebound, three-steal night.

“I’m not sure if I should say this but June Mar is very strong,” said Standhardinger after the game. “The whole game I was wreslting with him.”

One notable battle inside between the two big men came at the 3:42-mark of the fourth quarter when Standhardinger was called for a foul for pushing Fajardo into the path of a driving CJ Perez.

Standhardinger played coy when asked about the incident.

“He sold [the foul] good, too. You know June Mar is. And then he was flying like a little gazelle,” said Standhardinger with a smile. "But June Mar is a very good and tough opponent. I have so much respect for June Mar. There is a reason why he is a six-time MVP.”

As good as Fajardo is, Standhardinger said his former teammate has even improved since coming off a serious injury that kept him out of the 2020 season.

“There was a time after his injury, he didn’t have that thing. But he is very, very strong. So much respect for June Mar.”