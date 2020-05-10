June Mar Fajardo reveals why he has long stayed away from Facebook

IF you spotted a Facebook account supposedly belonging June Mar Fajardo, it's definitely a bogus one.

The six-time PBA MVP said he has long stayed away from Facebook, or even its predecessor Friendster, after being bashed for his performance in his rookie year in the PBA with Petron Blaze, now called San Miguel.

Fajardo said he started avoiding Facebook so he can focus on improving his game.

“Di ba first pick ako sa [rookie] draft tapos dati, Friendster pa ata ‘yun o Facebook, parang sobrang daming haters,” said Fajardo during an episode of SPIN Sidelines. “’Yung first conference ko at second conference ko, same tapos na-injured pa ako nung second conference.

“Sabi ng mga keyboard warriors, wala talaga (ako). Parang dahil doon, hindi na ako nag-Friendster, hindi na ako nag-Facebook para wala akong mabasa.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Fajardo began showing improvements thereaafter. The big man started to show his full potential in his second year, where the University of Cebu standout averaged 16.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks on his way to winning his first-ever MVP award.

He has won every single MVP trophy in the league since.

Fajardo is thankful to have been surrounded with players and coaches who were patient with him in teaching the game after that disappointing first season.

“Sabi ko, kailangan ma-improve sarili ko,” said Fajardo. “Thankful ako sa mga taong nag-gaguide sa akin. May binibigay talaga na tao sa atin para i-guide tayo. Kailangan lang natin hanapin kung sino ‘yun.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Kapag nakita mo ‘yun, mag-stick ka doon. Alam mo naman kung ano ‘yung mga tinuturo nila. Kung sincere sila sa tinuturo nila, malalaman mo naman ‘yun eh. Nasa sayo ‘yun kung paano i-handle ‘yun at paano ka mag-adapt,” said Fajardo.