SMB has the biggest fan - literally - in virtual audience. LOOK

ANGELES CITY - San Miguel Beer had the biggest fan in the virtual audience on Monday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Literally.

SMB center and six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo watched the Beermen tangle with Terrafirman Dyip as part of the virtual fans at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym.

It was the first time the 6-foot-9 Fajardo joined the virtual audience for San Miguel since the season restarted a week ago.

To have a feel of the action, the Cebuano big man watched the game wearing his No. 15 San Miguel jersey.