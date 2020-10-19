Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Oct 19
    SMB has the biggest fan - literally - in virtual audience. LOOK

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now

    ANGELES CITY - San Miguel Beer had the biggest fan in the virtual audience on Monday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    Literally.

    SMB center and six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo watched the Beermen tangle with Terrafirman Dyip as part of the virtual fans at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym.

    It was the first time the 6-foot-9 Fajardo joined the virtual audience for San Miguel since the season restarted a week ago.

    To have a feel of the action, the Cebuano big man watched the game wearing his No. 15 San Miguel jersey.

