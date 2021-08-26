Grieving June Mar Fajardo back to work ahead of PBA resumption

JUNE Mar Fajardo has been preparing for the resumption of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup even amidst grief following the passing of his mother recently.

Fajardo has turned his attention to basketball as the league approaches its reopening of the Philippine Cup on September 1 at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym.

Grieving Fajardo back to work

The six-time MVP is back to work less than two weeks after his mother Marites passed away in Cebu.

“He is practicing with the team and most likely play in our first game,” said San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla on Thursday.

Certainly, Fajardo will be offering the campaign to his mother moving forward as he will once again be a vital cog to San Miguel’s campaign in the Philippine Cup with the Beermen running in fourth place with a 3-1 card.

After a slow start to the Philippine Cup campaign after returning from a fractured tibia, Fajardo has slowly picked up his game, posting double-doubles in two of the last three games including a 16-point, 11-rebound, two-block performance against Blackwater last July 28.

SMB coach Leo Austria, though, said during the early part of the conference that Fajardo is still on minutes restrictions as the big man still looks to get his rhythm back after not playing competitive basketball for two years.

