June Mar thanks Pingris for friendship forged on court, strengthened by Dota

FROM one Dota boy to another, June Mar Fajardo expressed his gratitude for his friendship with Marc Pingris, who announced his retirement on Tuesday.

"Tol @jeanmarc15 di ko makalimutan unang kita natin sa Metrowalk. ABL pa lang ako, naglalaro kami ng Dota tapos magkalikod lang tayo. Di mo pa ako pinapansin noon," Fajardo reminisced on his AHOSgaming page, before delivering a killer punchline.

"Pinansin mo lang ako nung gusto mo makipaglaro kasi kelangan mo nang magbubuhat sa yo kasi lagi kang talo!"

The two are both probinsyanos: Fajardo a proud native of Pinamungajan, Cebu and Pingris from Pozorrubio, Pangasinan. Their bond was forged by their numerous wars on the PBA court and further bolstered by their stint together at Gilas Pilipinas.

Online games like Dota, though, is what made the two tighter than ever.

"Lagi na tayo naglalaro ni [Junjun Cabatu] ng HON at Dota," the six-time PBA MVP recounted.

Fajardo never forgot that it was his close friend who gave him his first heartbreak in the PBA when San Mig Coffee outlasted Petron Blaze in seven games in the 2013 Governors' Cup, with Pingris taking home the Finals MVP honors.

"Di ko din makalimutan first finals ko sa PBA, magkalaban tayo at nag-champion kayo. First heartbreak ko yun sa finals pero masaya ako kasi marami ako natutunan sa match up natin at masaya ako at nag-Finals MVP ka nun!," he said.

That title turned out to be the first of four titles for the Coffee Mixers as they went on to complete the historic grand slam in the 2013-14 season.

Fajardo said that loss taught him a lot, saying, "After nun, mas pinaghahandaan kita at nae-excite ako pag magkalaban tayo kasi gustong-gusto kita talunin."

Nonetheless, Fajardo is just thankful for the friendship he had with Pingris over the years, highlighted by a silver medal in the 2013 Fiba Asia Championship in Manila and a historic Gilas return to the Fiba World Cup in 2014 in Seville, Spain.

"Tol maraming salamat talaga sa lahat ng tinuro mo sa kin, di lang sa basketball pati na din sa buhay. Salamat lalo sa friendship mo at sa mga bondings at memories natin sa Gilas," he wrote.

"Mamimiss kita sa loob ng court tol, for sure! Maraming salamat talaga sa pagiging isang magandang role model para sa amin at mga susunod pa na generations! Enjoy your retirement and congrats again sa successful PBA career! #pinoysakuragi15signingoff #dotaboys."

