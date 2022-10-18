June Mar Fajardo ruled out of Gilas campaign in November window

JUNE Mar Fajardo's throat injury rules him out not only from San Miguel's campaign in the PBA Commissioner's Cup eliminations but also from Gilas Pilipinas' stint in the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

Fajardo is out for the next four weeks for San Miguel after undergoing surgery in his throat for an injury caused by an inadvertent elbow by Rain or Shine import Steve Taylor Jr.

His recovery period also runs in the middle of Gilas Pilipinas’ final preparation for the November window of the Fiba qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes responded with an affirmative when asked if Fajardo will be out for the games against Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios also said Fajardo won’t make it in time for the fourth window.

“He will still be out by November 10,” said Barrios.

Until the injury, Fajardo has been joining Gilas Pilipinas’ Monday practices in preparation for the fourth window as San Miguel was one of the three PBA teams that committed to make their players available for the two qualifying matches.

The injury derails Fajardo’s return to Gilas Pilipinas after seeing action in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last May.

Though he played for Gilas in Hanoi, the six-time PBA MVP hasn’t played in the ongoing Asia qualifiers leading up to the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup to be hosted by the Philippines.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo though is expected to be one of the prime candidates to join Gilas Pilipinas in the World Cup, his third if he earns the spot.

