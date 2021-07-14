June Mar Fajardo begins comeback in SMB game vs Meralco

AFTER more than a year and a half on the injured list, June Mar Fajardo makes his long-awaited comeback in a San Miguel Beer uniform.

The PBA’s only six-time MVP returns to active duty starting on Sunday when the Beermen begin their quest to regain the PBA Philippine Cup title against the revitalized Meralco Bolts at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The 2 p.m. match to open a heavy triple header marks the first game back for the 6-foot-10 Fajardo since he fractured his tibia in a San Miguel Beer practice prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Fajardo on comeback trail

The Cebuano big man saw action for the last time in Nov. 24, 2019 during the quarterfinals of the Governors Cup when eventual champion Barangay Ginebra ousted San Miguel to end the Beermen's grand slam bid, 100-97. Fajardo finished with 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Fajardo underwent surgery for the fractured tibia and missed the Philippine Cup bubble last year where the Beermen were dethroned as all-Filipino champions.

It was actually Meralco which slammed the door on San Miguel’s quest for a sixth straight all-Filipino championship when the Bolts overcame the Beermen’s twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Despite a slight delay in his return early this year caused by an infection on the injured leg, the San Miguel star nonetheless managed to recover in time and be fit enough to finally join the team in its scrimmages in Batangas City.

The long delay in the start of the season gave him enough time to be fit for the season, but SMB officials said they are in no rush to bring the franchise player back to his old form.

“Dahan-dahan lang muna. Hindi dapat puwersahin,” said team manager Gee Abanilla.

Coach Leo Austria said Fajardo is already in playing shape, but believes the giant needs to overcome a psychological barrier, as with most players coming off a major injury.

“One hundred percent na siyang ready, physically,” said the veteran mentor.

San Miguel incidentally, won’t meet the reigning champion Kings until August 1 when the two collide in the middle game of another Sunday triple bill.

