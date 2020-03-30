Nash Racela on June Mar-less San Miguel: 'Mas nakakatakot'

SAN Miguel has become even more scary in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup without June Mar Fajardo.

This was the assessment made by Blackwater coach Nash Racela after watching the Beermen's 94-78 win over Magnolia, 94-78 in the only league game played before the season was suspended due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an interview during a SPIN Sidelines episode, Racela said he is actually not surprised that San Miguel was able to beat the Hotshots in lopsided fashion in their first game since Fajardo suffered a fracture in his right tibia that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season.

“I wasn’t really surprised,” Racela said. “Ang stand ko really was sa pagkawala ni June Mar, it gives the other players more opportunity to show kung anong meron sila especially a team like San Miguel na hindi nagkukulang sa talent.”

“Kapag ganyan ang sitwasyon, mas lalong nakakatakot sila,” Racela said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Five players scored in double figures for San Miguel in the rematch of the last two finals series in the Philippine Cup. Mo Tautuaa, formerly Fajardo’s chief backup, topscored with 20 points while Terrence Romeo added 18 in that March 8 game.

Fajardo watched the first half of the game after attending the Leo Awards to receive his sixth straight MVP crown, also giving the Beermen an inspiration for their title defense.

Racela said San Miguel players now have more freedom to do their thing with Fajardo out with an injury.

“Nung nandoon si June Mar, ang basa ko, most of the players, nagpipigil sila ng game because they wanted, in a way, to serve June Mar because siya ‘yung primary option sa opensa,” said Racela.

“Now na wala siya, mas nakakatakot dahil limang tao sa loob, kaya mag-deliver which really what happened in that first game. From all angles, umatake ang San Miguel from Mo Tautuaa to the guards,” he said.

Watch the full interview here: