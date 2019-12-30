Fajardo leads Perez, Standhardinger in wide-open Best Player race

JUNE Mar Fajardo leads a wide-open race for the Best Player of the Conference award in the season-ending Governors' Cup, while curiously no one from finalists Ginebra or Meralco made it to the Top Five.

San Miguel’s main man Fajardo has 38.8 statistical points (SPs), closely followed by Columbian's CJ Perez at second with 37.2 SPs.

Fajardo has posted 19.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks for the Beermen, but they failed to advance past the quarterfinals to end their hopes for a rare Grand Slam.

Perez, on the other hand, led the league in scoring with 23.2 points and in steals with 2.5 swipes per outing, but the Dyip's 4-7 finish in the third conference may prove to be the downfall of last year's top overall rookie selection.

NorthPort's Christian Standhardinger, is in third place with 35.1 SPs after helping the Batang Pier reach only their second franchise semifinals appearance.