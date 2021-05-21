Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 21
    PBA

    June Mar Fajardo joins San Miguel practice in Batangas City

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: screenshot from PBA video

    JUNE Mar Fajardo attended his first full practice with San Miguel on Thursday in Batangas City, team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed.

    Fajardo joined his teammates with the Beermen as they resumed their training in preparation for the 2021 season of the PBA.

    The six-time MVP rejoined his teammates for the first time face-to-face since the opening game of the 2020 PBA season where he watched from the sidelines as the Beermen faced Magnolia on what turned out to the be last game before the entire country was declared on lockdown.

    “Okay naman siya as reported to me,” said Abanilla.

    The Beermen are eager to start off the Philippine Cup after getting dethroned as five-time champions following injuries to Fajardo and Terrence Romeo.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      San Miguel is still expected to figure for the championship especially with the expected return of Fajardo and Romeo plus the veteran core of Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross, and Arwind Santos.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Mo Tautuaa will also provide firepower in the paint, but the big man won’t be around for the first few practices of the Beermen, being part of the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team bound for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria late this month.

      CJ Perez, acquired by San Miguel in a trade with Terrafirma, will also not join practices for the meantime due to the same Fiba 3x3 OQT tournament.
      ___

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: screenshot from PBA video

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again