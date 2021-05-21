June Mar Fajardo joins San Miguel practice in Batangas City

JUNE Mar Fajardo attended his first full practice with San Miguel on Thursday in Batangas City, team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed.

Fajardo joined his teammates with the Beermen as they resumed their training in preparation for the 2021 season of the PBA.

The six-time MVP rejoined his teammates for the first time face-to-face since the opening game of the 2020 PBA season where he watched from the sidelines as the Beermen faced Magnolia on what turned out to the be last game before the entire country was declared on lockdown.

“Okay naman siya as reported to me,” said Abanilla.

The Beermen are eager to start off the Philippine Cup after getting dethroned as five-time champions following injuries to Fajardo and Terrence Romeo.

San Miguel is still expected to figure for the championship especially with the expected return of Fajardo and Romeo plus the veteran core of Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross, and Arwind Santos.

Mo Tautuaa will also provide firepower in the paint, but the big man won’t be around for the first few practices of the Beermen, being part of the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team bound for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria late this month.

CJ Perez, acquired by San Miguel in a trade with Terrafirma, will also not join practices for the meantime due to the same Fiba 3x3 OQT tournament.

