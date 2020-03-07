Castro, Standhardinger stand in Fajardo way toward sixth MVP at Leo Awards

JUNE Mar Fajardo is looking to bag his sixth straight MVP on Sunday when the 44th season Leo Awards is held on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The best performers in 2019 will be honored starting at 4:30 p.m. right before the 2020 season opening ceremony and the Philippine Cup opener between defending champion San Miguel and Magnolia.

From the looks of things, Fajardo is set to win another MVP plum in an already decorated career for San Miguel after a season that saw him top the statistical points race. However, the 2019 award will be the last in the current MVP run for Fajardo following a devastating injury in the offseason.

Fajardo suffered a complete fracture in his right tibia during a practice in the offseason, and due to the seriousness of the injury, the San Miguel center is not expected to return to his team for the 2020 season.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Sunday will be Fajardo’s first public appearance since the injury, if he shows up for the awards ceremony.

Aside from Fajardo, the two other Best Player of the Conference winners in Jayson Castro of TNT and Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort along with rookie CJ Perez of Columbian are the top contenders for the MVP plum.

Also to be given in the Leo Awards is the First Mythical Team, Second Mythical Team, the Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, All-Defensive Team, and the Sportsmanship Award.