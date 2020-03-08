MVP June Mar Fajardo counts blessings, stays positive amid devastating injury

NEWLY MINTED six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo is keeping a positive attitude towards his situation after sustaining a serious injury during the build-up for the 2020 PBA season.

Speaking shortly after receiving the plum during the 44th Leo Awards, Fajardo said he believes that something positive will come out of his bleak predicament after he sustained a possible season-ending complete fracture in his left tibia.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay God sa lahat ng blessings na binigay sa akin at sa pamilya ko. Nakakalungkot man na na-injured ako pero thankful pa rin ako kay God sa nangyari,” said Fajardo. “Alam ko may plano si God para sa akin at sa pamilya ko. Kailangan maging positive lang.”

Aside from thanking the usual personalities such as San Miguel sports director Ramon S. Ang, Fajardo also thanked the doctors led by renowned orthopedic surgeon Jose Raul Canlas for taking care of him in the moments following his injury.

“Sa lahat ng doctor na gumawa sa tibia ko sa surgery ko led by Dr. Canlas at sa mga kasama niya, salamat sa mga sumoporta at nagpepray sa akin,” said Fajardo.