Fajardo absence gives Team Scottie edge, but Guiao not counting Team Japeth out

ILOILO CITY – Team Scottie coach Yeng Guiao said injuries to key players from Team Japeth including six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo could serve as a slight advantage in their PBA All-Star Game clash on Sunday at the City of Passi Arena.

Guiao on PBA All-Star game chances

But Guiao said the team is not banking too much about the absences of the key players of their opponents with the match being an All-Star affair and the replacements equally capable of stepping up to the plate.

Fajardo missed the All-Star Game after suffering an injury in his left knee during the EASL Champions Week against Ryukyu Golden Kings last week.

“Malaking, malaking advantage ‘yun actually,” said Guiao, referring to Fajardo’s absence, on Saturday before their practice at the Iloilo Sports Complex. “There are really very few big men sa both teams. Ang malaki namin si Christian pero si June Mar, pinalitan ni Raymond. That still counts as a big man, of course.”

Even team skipper Japeth Aguilar is also injured and will miss the game along with All-Star teammates Mikey Williams, LA Tenorio, and Terrence Romeo.

“It’s really hard to match up with June Mar even in an All-Star Game. We feel na merong slight advantage. But it’s not about that match-up,” said Guiao.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Despite the advantage, Guiao said Team Japeth is still very much capable of putting together a good fight in the All-Star Game that will not only have bragging rights at stake but also a top prize of P150,000.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“It’s also about the rest because itong mga ito, superstars naman itong mga ito. It makes our problem a little less of what we expect to encounter. But it’s not about June Mar along because other guys can also make a difference,” said Guiao.