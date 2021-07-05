COLUMN: GdL bros are bound for Japan. Parks, too. Why not Kiefer?

CHICAGO - It was June 2 when Kiefer Ravena announced his signing with the Shiga Lakerstars of the Japan B League.

The pay, I am told, is north of $15,000 a month, a few bundles more than what he pulls from the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA.

Before you jump into conclusions, Kiefer didn't just make the dash for the cash. Above the other perks - free housing, the use of a company car, better facilities, etc - this leap was about fulfilling a childhood dream to play abroad.

Sadly, his flight to Japan has been unceremoniously hijacked.

Kiefer Ravena is still in the Philippines, held lawfully by a UPC contract and threatened by a Fiba hold.

Like a good soldier he is standing down. But don't mistake his compliance as free will.

He is eager to go. His Jordan-clad feet are itchy to join his brother, Thirdy, who just inked an extension with the San-En NeoPhoenix. and make us all proud to represent red, white and Ateneo blue.

"He really wants the experience. He loves to learn the game better, that's just how he is," a source familiar with the situation told me.

Tomorrow, the PBA board is expected to make a ruling on the matter, "once and for all."

By then it would be 34 days since the news broke and the controversy boiled. The agonizing pace proves that when it comes to sensitive matters that demand decisiveness, PBA is not necessarily divine, it just moves slower than the second coming of Christ.

So what will these distinguished gentlemen decide on?

I HAVE A CLUE.

Given its history of stiffness and the propensity to stick to archaic rules while warding off all things modern, I'm afraid that they will conveniently lean on the letter of the law and reaffirm its insecurity in bold letters.

NO.

But it doesn't have to be. It shouldn't be.

Kiefer has paid his dues. He has played for our national team. He has done a lot of outreach and charitable works for his community. And his mother team, NLEX, has given him the tacit approval to leave.

What else does this young man need to do to catch a break?

And why single him out?

The Gomez de Lianos - Juan and Javi - have already left the premises. Rey Suerte and Allyn Bulanadi are reported to be holding the pen and ready to ink deals as well.

Heck, even Bobby Parks, currently on the run from the headlines, is headed to Japan as he attempts to escape from the trauma of his TNT experience.

It's not yet a full-blown prison break but there is a hole in your fence, PBA.

Let Kiefer go, pretty please.

Fine him but don't confine him.

Make room for a buyout that would secure his freedom while allowing another kid to take over his roster spot, shine and make a decent living.

Such concessions will make the league look progressive not rigid, compassionate, not vindictive.

There is a term for this, folks. It's called win-win.

Hey PBA, are you ready to win?

