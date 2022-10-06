Not even mild-mannered Juami Tiongson is spared from Guiao wrath

JUAMI Tiongson is one of the most mild-mannered PBA players you’ll ever meet. If one can have money each time he says “po” or “opo” during the day, one would probably earn as much as a max-salary star in the pros. Just watch him during his SPIN Zoom In appearance.

But being respectful didn’t save him from the wrath of Yeng Guiao.

The Terrafirma star guard recalled the most unforgettable time he was on the receiving end of Guiao’s famous fury.

Juami Tiongson on his Yeng Guiao moment

Then playing for NLEX in a 2018 Asia League Super 8 game in Macau, Tiongson found himself open on a corner, but decided to make the extra pass.

We all know what came next: an earful from Guiao.

“Nasa corner ako, libre ako. Eh hindi ko tinira, pinasa ko pa. Sabi niya, ‘Hoy, Juami, puro ka pa-cute. Itira mo na yan.’” Tiongson shared with a chuckle. “Yun yung never ko makakalimutan kay coach Yeng.”

Having that license to shoot is one of the reasons why Tiongson got his second wind in the PBA after getting cut by Blackwater after his second year and toiling in the D-League, before Guiao and the Road Warriors took a chance on the Ateneo product.

“He lets you be creative,” Tiongson said of Guiao. “He lets you play freely.”

“Para sa kanya, yung two things na ayaw niya sa player is either tamad ka o bobo ka. Yun yung mga pinaka-ayaw niya,” he added.

Making illogical decisions really brings the fire out of Guiao – but only during games.

“We all know coach Yeng. Sa game lang na naman talaga siya eh,” Tiongson said. “After the game, isa siya sa talagang pinakamabait na makikilala mo sa PBA.”

