On the verge of quitting, Tiongson thankful to Guiao for second chance

JUAMI Tiongson admitted he came on the verge of walking away from the PBA a few years ago and pursuing other interests.

That was the time early in his pro career when he hardly played at Blackwater, and worse, was later relegated to the franchise’s team in the PBA D-League.

He was lacking in height, but not in heart. Tiongson won four championships as part of the star-studded Ateneo Blue Eagles that won five straight UAAP titles and was the Bossing’s first-ever draft pick at No. 12 overall when they entered the league in 2014.

But the 5-10 guard never got the breaks with the team, which later downgraded him to play with the Blustar Detergent Dragons. Tiongson served as guest player of the unit backstopped by the Team B of Malaysia men’s national team.

Tiongson said his confidence hit rock-bottom back then.

“I didn’t really have a good start sa PBA career ko. I almost came close to quitting noong ibinaba nila ako sa D-League,” he recalled in his appearance in the Saturday radio morning show Power&Play hosted by former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala.

That was in 2016 when Tiongson was in the final year of his contract with Blackwater, which the team later decided to buy out.

After his stint with Blustar, he hooked up with AMA Online Education as main back up to team star Jeron Teng.

New lease on life

But it was during his stay with AMA that Tiongson eventually caught the eye of NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, who was looking for one more guard to shore up the Road Warriors’ backcourt. Juami hooked up with NLEX as a free agent.

“Thankfully nakuha ako ni coach Yeng on what I could really do,” he said. “From there, doon ko na-realize na I could compete with the best of them. Through God’s grace, everything fell into place.”

Tiongson had his time with NLEX, but has since brought his act to Terrafirma, where he’s now considered as the franchise’s go-to-guy following the injuries suffered by top rookie Joshua Munzon and sophomore big man Roosevelt Adams.

He sparked the Dyip’s sudden resurgence in the Philippine Cup at the Bacolor bubble after coming through with back-to-back career-highs against league giants San Miguel Beer and defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

Since then, other teams had taken notice and focused on putting the cuffs on the 30-year-old spitfire.

But that only motivates him to further improve his game.

“I continue to work on my game, continue to build my confidence. Hopefully, I could continue to get better,” he said.

Tiongson added he seemed to be at home with Terrafirma where he’s been doing good since being acquired in a trade with NLEX in late 2019.

“It started during my first conference with Terrafirma. I was already averaging in double figures then, so sabi ko, ‘Kaya ko yata ito,’” he said.

“I knew it was coming kasi since the last bubble naman I’ve been playing productive minutes. Kaya during the break, I enhanced my stamina and started visualizing kung ano yung dapat gawin during games.”

His marked improvement has not only been one of bright spots for the Dyip, but likewise began attracting the attention of other teams, so much so coach Tim Cone disclosed how Barangay Ginebra tried to work out a trade last year to acquire his services but failed to strike a deal with Terrafirma.

Tiongson’s focus is solely on Terrafirma at the moment.

“Our goal now is to make the playoffs. Everyone’s confident that we can make it. Of course, we’re still learning how to win. We’re a young team. Hopefully, we could continue to build on our confidence right now and continue to gain experience down the road,” he said.

