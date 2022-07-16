Tiongson hopes Dyip can do what Blackwater did to end last season

JUAMI Tiongson is nursing a Grade Two strained hamstring and he hopes that he can play for Terrafirma’s conference finale against Meralco on Thursday.

Tiongson’s presence was sorely missed on Saturday as Terrafirma dropped 97-82 loss to Rain or Shine despite his team being close to stunning San Miguel in its previous outing.

“Kaya kanina gusto ko talaga maglaro. Tinatanong ko sa PT kung may chance ba and at least end up on a high note in our last game against Meralco next Thursday,” said Tiongson.

Terrafirma is now at 0-10 and on a 15-game slide dating back to the Governors’ Cup last season. Tiongson admitted his frustrations as the Dyip have not been as competitive as in past conferences.

“Very disappointed kasi kahit ako, parang we were there na, paakyat na kami, bibigyan na namin chance ‘yung sarili namin to compete, compete hard, and give ourselves a chance to win. And then, eto na naman kami, bumababa na naman. At the end of the day, no excuses,” said Tiongson.

The reigning Most Improved Player award said he is determined to play on Thursday, and the goal is to do what Blackwater did during the Governors’ Cup last season where the Bossing won the final elimination round game of the season to beat Magnolia and end a league-record 29-game losing streak.

“According sa PT namin, Grade Two daw,” said Tiongson, referring to the injury. “A week of rest and another week of rehab.”

‘”Yun ‘yung tinatry pa rin namin na at least if given a chance, end on a high note like what Blackwater did last conference na pinanalo pa rin ‘yung last game nila kahit out na sila. ‘Yun ang tinatry naming i-achieve. ‘Yung focus namin is for the next conference, how we will prepare and be better,” said Tiongson.

Tiongson said Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel has been emphasizing even before they were eliminated that part of their preparation for the games this conference is to also get ready for the next conference.

“As much as possible, ‘yun rin ginagawa namin. We also try to do it kung paano si coach John. Sinasabi niya even before na-out na kami, parang let’s play every game, preparing for the next conference, at least makakuha man kami ng confidence at energy na kaya pa rin naming mag-compete against strong teams. ‘Yun ‘yung siguro hinahanap ni coach John sa next game namin,” said Tiongson.

