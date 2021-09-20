Juami Tiongson not yet done as Dyip rising star eyes playoff

WHATEVER happens to Terrafirma’s campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, Juami Tiongson said he feels blessed with the way his conference and his career progressed.

Tiongson ended the elimination round with 17 points as the Dyip kept their hopes alive for a possible playoff for the No. 8 spot with a 105-89 win over Alaska.

Juami Tiongson eyes playoff

“We just wanted to get this win,” said Tiongson. “You’ll never know. This might be very crucial. Maybe later on, makapag-playoff kami.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Tiongson’s conference was highlighted by a string of three games where he exploded offensively including a 31-point outburst in a win against Barangay Ginebra last September 3.

The former Ateneo guard, however, got a heat check in the following games with two of the next three games following the Ginebra game only tallying single digits in points. It was a learning experience for him.

“Very blessed kasi hindi ko naman ineexpect na ganun ang magiging start ng bubble ko. Pero nagka-reality check ako,” said Tiongson. “Dinedeny na ako full court pa lang. I had to adjust.”

Tiongson may have his moments this season, but he paid tribute to Aldrech Ramos, the player who he believed has had the most consistent performance among the Dyip players this conference.

Behind Tiongson, Ramos was the second leading scorer of the Dyip with an average of 13.8 points per game. The former Far Eastern University big man was also solid on other departments with an average of 5.9 rebounds and 44-percent shooting from threes.

Continue reading below ↓

“I have to give credit to Aldrech Ramos kasi sobrang underrated niya. Kung sino man ang deserving dito sa best player, I think si Aldrech Ramos ‘yun. He has been consistent throughout the bubble,” said Tiongson.

