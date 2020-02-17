NLEX off to fine start in preseason meet, nips undermanned San Miguel

NLEX defeated San Miguel, 103-97, on Monday in the Phoenix Super Basketball Tourney at The Upper Deck.

JR Quinahan had 14 points as the Road Warriors edged the the five-time PBA Philippine Cup champion who are playing without June Mar Fajardo.

Kiefer Ravena and Bong Galanza added 11 points, while Kris Porter hit key shots late in the match to help lift NLEX.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Porter completed a three-point play to put NLEX ahead, 91-90, before Mike Ayonayon padded the lead to three. Wendell Comboy cut the deficit to three for San Miguel, 96-93, but Porter drilled a three for a six-point lead.

Porter finished the game with nine points for NLEX, which joined Alaska in the leaderboard with a 1-0 record in the preseason pocket tournament organized by Phoenix.

Mo Tautuaa finished with 15 points, while Terrence Romeo, Alex Cabagnot, and Arwind Santos each had 14 markers for the Beermen.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



The scores:

NLEX 103 – Quinahan 14, Galanza 11, Ravena 11, Taulava 10, Porter 9, Miranda 6, Alas 6, Soyud 6, Paniamogan 6, Baguio 5, Ayonayon 5, Ighalo 4, Erram 4, McAloney 4, Varilla 2, Fonacier 0.

San Miguel 97 – Tautuaa 15, Romeo 14, Cabagnot 14, Santos 14, Pessumal 8, Ross 7, Zamar 6, Comboy 5, De Guzman 4, Gamalinda 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Mamaril 0, Alolino 0, Austria 0.

Quarterscores: 29-22; 45-45; 74-76; 103-97.