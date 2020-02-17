Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 17
    PBA

    NLEX off to fine start in preseason meet, nips undermanned San Miguel

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    NLEX defeated San Miguel, 103-97, on Monday in the Phoenix Super Basketball Tourney at The Upper Deck.

    JR Quinahan had 14 points as the Road Warriors edged the the five-time PBA Philippine Cup champion who are playing without June Mar Fajardo.

    Kiefer Ravena and Bong Galanza added 11 points, while Kris Porter hit key shots late in the match to help lift NLEX.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Porter completed a three-point play to put NLEX ahead, 91-90, before Mike Ayonayon padded the lead to three. Wendell Comboy cut the deficit to three for San Miguel, 96-93, but Porter drilled a three for a six-point lead.

    Porter finished the game with nine points for NLEX, which joined Alaska in the leaderboard with a 1-0 record in the preseason pocket tournament organized by Phoenix.

    Mo Tautuaa finished with 15 points, while Terrence Romeo, Alex Cabagnot, and Arwind Santos each had 14 markers for the Beermen.


    Continue reading below ↓

    The scores:

    NLEX 103 – Quinahan 14, Galanza 11, Ravena 11, Taulava 10, Porter 9, Miranda 6, Alas 6, Soyud 6, Paniamogan 6, Baguio 5, Ayonayon 5, Ighalo 4, Erram 4, McAloney 4, Varilla 2, Fonacier 0.

    San Miguel 97 – Tautuaa 15, Romeo 14, Cabagnot 14, Santos 14, Pessumal 8, Ross 7, Zamar 6, Comboy 5, De Guzman 4, Gamalinda 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Mamaril 0, Alolino 0, Austria 0.

    Quarterscores: 29-22; 45-45; 74-76; 103-97.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again