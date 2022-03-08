Quiñahan agrees to stay with NLEX after signing one-year deal

AFTER losing Jericho Cruz, NLEX made sure the rest of its core stays with the team.

Veteran big man JR Quiñahan officially agreed to the one-year term offered to him by management after his previous deal expired simultaneously with that of Cruz last week.

JR Quinahan contract update

The 37-year-old Cebuano already accepted the deal that paved the way for him to continue playing in the Road Warriors’ 115-103 beating of defending champion Barangay Ginebra that clinched for the team a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs. Quinahan finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists as NLEX finished with a 7-4 record to end the elims.

A formal contract signing is being scheduled though by NLEX management.

Keeping Quiñahan in its backyard comes as a big sigh of relief for the Road Warriors, who lost Cruz via unrestricted free agency when his contract with the team expired last Feb. 28. The guard out of Adamson has since signed up with San Miguel Beer.

Apart from Quiñahan, also set for signing new contracts with the team are big man Mike Miranda, wingmen Philip Paniamogan and Kenneth Ighalo, along with 3x3 player AC Soberano.

While it lost the 31-year-old Cruz, NLEX gained someone in return in big man Justin Chua, who was acquired from Phoenix in a trade for Kris Porter and two draft picks.

Chua had a steady game in his debut game with the Road Warriors, finishing with 15 points and three rebounds and was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc against Barangay Ginebra.

