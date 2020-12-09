Joshua Torralba joins list of MPBL guards staking claim in PBA Draft

JOSHUA Torralba is the latest guard to declare his intentions of jumping to the PBA.

The 6-foot-2 swingman, who has been a key cog for Makati Super Crunch in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), will test the waters as he vies in the annual rookie proceedings come March.

Torralba, 26, previously played for Emilio Aguinaldo College and La Salle before departing in 2016 to finish his studies in the United States.

Since coming back, he has been magnificent in the regional league, averaging 10.7 points on 35-percent shooting from deep, to go with 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals to help Makati make it to the North Division Finals in the 2020 Lakan Cup.

PHOTO: mpbl

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pasay Voyagers' Ron Lastimosa will also test his luck in the coming draft.

The 6-foot-1 guard, who last played for National University in 2016, has been a key rotation piece for Pasay this past season.

Lastimosa averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists as the Voyagers made it to the North Division playoffs as the 8-seed before bowing to top-seed San Juan.

Aside from the two, other MPBL players have also bared their intentions of throwing their names in the draft pool.

Among them are Pampanga Giant Lanterns forward Allen Enriquez (Arellano), Mindoro 7A Tamaraws' Richard Abanes (Arellano), and Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol's Bongbong Nunez (University of San Jose-Recoletos).

___

For more PBA updates, click here.