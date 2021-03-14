Joshua Munzon is No. 1 pick by Terrafirma, Malonzo goes to NorthPort at No. 2

JOSHUA Munzon, as expected, was selected first overall in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft by Terrafirma, which hopes to see the Cal State-Los Angeles product pick up the mantle of leadership for the team in the post CJ Perez era.

The 26-year-old Munzon seized the spotlight in the draft held under a virtual setting following his exploits in the Asean Basketball League (ABL), the PBA D-League and in 3x3 basketball where he became both a veteran internationalist and a household name.

It was the Dyip’s third consecutive No. 1 overall pick following CJ Perez and Roosevelt Adams.

The 6-foot-4 cager is expected to take over the helm at the Dyip in place of Perez, who was shipped by the ballclub to San Miguel in the offseason.

Defying pre-draft chatter that it may shake up most mock drafts and go for Mikey Williams, NorthPort instead went according to plan and selected Fil-Am high-flyer Jamie Malonzo with the No. 2 pick.

The Batang Pier cast their lot on the 6-foot-6 Malonzo, who played college ball with Portland University as well as with La Salle where he made waves in his one-and-done season in the UAAP.

NLEX also stuck to the company line with the No. 3 pick, selecting former San Beda star Calvin Oftana to allow sister team TnT to grab Williams with the No. 4 pick it got from the Road Warriors in a pre-draft trade.

Rain or Shine also drafted according to expectations by picking Santi Santillan at No. 5 before Alaska pulled off the first surprise, getting former San Beda big man Ben Adamos with the No. 6 pick of the first round.

Larry Muyang was chosen by Phoenix Super LPG at seventh, followed by James Laput at number eight by Terrafirma. Alvin Pasaol was picked No. 9 by Meralco, Jerick Ahanmisi at No. 10 by Magnolia, and Troy Rike No. 11 by NorthPort.

Barangay Ginebra rounded out the first round by selecting Ken Holmqvist at No. 12.

The second round was filled with surprises, kicked off by Barangay Ginebra's decision to select Brian Enriquez with the pick it got from NorthPort via the Jerrick Balanza trade.

Rey Mark Acuno and Joshua Torralba were picked back-to-back by Blackwater at No. 14 and No. 15, as Taylor Browne was chosen 16th overall by Alaska.

Franky Johnson went to Rain or Shine at 17th while Nick Demusis and Aljun Melecio were obtained by Phoenix Super LPG in the 18th and 19th spots, respectively.

NLEX made David Murrell the 20th pick while Anton Asistio and Andre Caracut were acquired at No. 22 and No. 23 by Rain or Shine.

Mark Olayon was the last man picked in the second round at No. 24 overall by Rain or Shine.