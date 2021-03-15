Joshua Munzon plays down 'savior' tag or CJ Perez replacement at Terrafirma

DON'T look at Joshua Munzon as a savior for Terrafirma or even a replacement of sorts for the traded CJ Perez.

For the Fil-Am guard, all that matters to him now is that he's ready to show his wares in the pro league after being picked first in the Season 46 PBA Rookie Draft on Sunday.

"I don't feel any pressure heading into it. I just want to come in and be that guy that shows that he can work hard," he told Spin.ph shortly after the draft proceedings.

"I want to show my teammates that I'm a hardworking guy and give my all. Whatever follows that follows. I have no problem to be the leader, but at the same time, I'm just looking forward to joining the team."

Munzon was the consensus top selection in the leadup for the draft exercise but doubts were cast on his spot when Dyip coach Johnedel Cardel noted in a previous interview that they were yet fully decided to go with the 6-foot-4 star.

Those talks, however, hardly deterred Munzon knowing the unpredictable nature of the draft.

"Nothing was ever cast in stone," he pointed out.

"I was optimistic that things go that way, but things are beyond our control. I didn't want to have that disappointment so I just let everything work itself out on its own and go from there. I was just ready to work hard."

Things did play out as everyone imagined, with Terrafirma ultimately tabbing Munzon as the top of the class.

It also meant that the 26-year-old Munzon will be paired up with 2019's top selection Roosevelt Adams, someone who he has gotten to know over the past few months.

"Me and Roosevelt talk every day, and it's a good thing for us that things happened this way. I can feel that the chemistry is building and we've grown closer, so it's exciting times ahead for us," he said.

