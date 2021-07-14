Joshua Munzon makes Terrafirma debut against TNT

JOSHUA Munzon and Terrafirma will immediately be tested in his first PBA game as the Dyip go up against TNT on Saturday in the 2021 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Dyip battle the Tropang Giga at 2 p.m. with Munzon making his PBA debut against the Philippine Cup runners-up.

The Cal State Los Angeles standout was drafted first overall by Terrafirma following stints in the international and domestic 3x3 circuit.

Terrafirma will now feature a new-look squad after the Dyip traded CJ Perez to San Miguel in a blockbuster deal, receiving Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Gelo Alolino, Russel Escoto, and the No. 8 pick in the draft, used to secure the services of big man James Laput.

The Dyip also overhauled Johnedel Cardel’s coaching staff with former La Salle coach Gian Nazario and ex-player Ronald Tubid being added, and team manager Joe Lipa and assistant coach Raymond Tiongco being retained.

Chot Reyes returns to PBA sidelines

Meanwhile, Chot Reyes formally returns to the PBA sidelines in the TNT-Terrafirma tussle.

Reyes was reappointed as Tropang Giga coach in February, nine years after his last coaching stint with the ballclub.

From 2008 to 2012, Reyes was the mentor of TNT, leading the team to four out of its seven PBA titles.

Prior to his return, Reyes handled Gilas Pilipinas. It was under his watch that the country appeared in the 2014 Fiba Basketball World Cup that was made possible following the second-place finish in the Fiba Asia Championship the prior year.

The Tropang Giga are expected to miss Mikey Williams, the club’s No. 4 pick in the draft, having arrived in the country just this week and is under quarantine protocols.

Bobby Ray Parks is not with the team, at least for now, taking a sabbatical for personal reasons following the end of his one-year deal with TNT.

