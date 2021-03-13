Joshua Munzon excited to make immediate impact at Terrafirma if picked No. 1

JOSHUA Munzon is looking forward to being a vital contributor for Terrafirma if he ends up as the No. 1 pick in the PBA draft this Sunday.

Munzon is one of the favorites to land in the hands of the Dyip when they picks first in the draft. The Cal State University-Los Angeles product is prepared for the possibility to come in and be asked to make an immediate impact for the struggling franchise.

“I think Terrafirma has a good group of guys, a young group of guys that want compete,” said Munzon in the latest episode of SPIN Sidelines.

Terrafirma is again selecting at No. 1 for the third consecutive time, with the franchise looking to this time turn things around by choosing another blue-chip draftee. The Dyip also gave up CJ Perez in exchange for players who the franchise thinks will be able to contribute to its bid to become a competitive squad.

The 6-foot-4 Munzon earned a name for himself with his stints in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 and the PBA D-League as an all-around player capable of shoring up the backcourt of any team that picks him.

Munzon said he had an opportunity to speak with Terrafirma cager Roosevelt Adams recently, seeing last year’s number one pick aching to do well in his sophomore year.

Munzon also believes that the players that were part of the Perez trade in Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, and Gelo Alolino are also capable of being vital parts to the squad.

“I know Roosevelt Adams, last year, definitely, he wants to build upon his first year. I’ve been talking to him,” said Munzon.

“The rest of those guys, those who are also coming from San Miguel, I’m sure he has stuff he wants to prove to the league. Rashawn McCarthy is in the team. There’s definitely some guys, some studs in the team, some hardworking guys that I feel like I can come in and contribute and be part of that team if it happens. I’m excited for that opportunity if it presents itself and I’m ready to come in and contribute and be what they need me to be,” he said.

Munzon said he is glad that he is in the conversation for that rare distinction of being the No. 1 pick in the draft.

“It’s exciting. I think my journey with basketball has led me up to this point. The end goal for me has been always to play in the PBA. Playing on the stages that I’ve played in, and getting the experience I gained definitely put me in this position. I couldn’t be more thankful and grateful just to be considered to be a top pick,” Munzon said.

“Hopefully, it happens and we continue. Like I said, it’s been a blessing. All of these has been a blessing,” he added.

