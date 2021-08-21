JOSHUA Munzon confirmed he is out for the rest of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup as he recovers from surgery on his dislocated left pinky finger.

The top pick in the PBA Season 46 draft said he recently went under the knife and the healing process will keep him out for the Dyip for the entire conference, as reported by ESPN5.

“Currently, there is a metal pin going down my left pinky finger keeping the joint together,” said Munzon. “I recently got the stitches out so I’m coming along.”

Munzon suffered the dislocated finger last July 30 in the Dyip’s match against Magnolia. He then missed Terrafirma’s contest against Rain or Shine last August 1.

“I don’t get the pin out my finger for another four weeks,” said Munzon.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Joshua Munson

The 26-year-old played three games for Terrafirma and provided offense by averaging 11.7 points, fourth behind Juami Tiongson, fellow number one draft pick Roosevelt Adams, and Aldrech Ramos.

The 6-foot-4 Munzon also showed that he can be a defensive lynchpin in the PBA, just like in previous stints with different leagues such as the Asean Basketball League, as averaged 1.3 steals a game, ninth in the league.

“Definitely sucks because I was just getting into a rhythm and building chemistry with my teammates but I’m confident I’ll come back stronger from this,” said Munzon.

The absence of the Cal State Los Angeles product will definitely be a dampener for the Dyip squad that is winless in four games. Teams are expected to return to practice in the coming week with the impending resumption of the conference in Pampanga.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.