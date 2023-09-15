Eriobu completes long road back to PBA with Magnolia signing

MAGNOLIA is hell-bent on bring back the very same core that completed a sweep of the last PBA On Tour.

The Hotshots finally elevated Joseph Eriobu to their 5-on-5 team, ending a two-year stay in the PBA 3x3 ranks where he became the face of the Purefoods TJ Titans.

The 31-year-old Fil-Nigerian was given a one-year deal after fitting into the system of coach Chito Vicotlero and complemented the rest of the Hotshots during their 12-0 romp in the pre-season games two months ago.

Eriobu is grateful for the trust given him by Magnolia management, coaching staff, and the rest of his teammates.

A second-round pick of the KIA franchise in 2016, the forward out of Mapua admitted a return to the 5-on-5 game was the goal all along after he earned another shot at the PBA through the half-court game back in 2021.

“Ito na nga yun. Umaayon ang tadhana,” he said. “Minanifest ko lang yung 3x3 na makatulong na makabalik ako dito.”

Eriobu did establish himself among the 3x3 stars, steering Purefoods to a couple of leg titles and a runner-up finish during the 2021 Third Conference.

Along the way, he also became part of the Gilas 3x3 team that finished fourth in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup and won the silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

After the SEA Games, Victolero and his coaching staff took a second look at Eriobu and lined him up in the preseason On Tour, where he ended up averaging 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist while playing 16.4 minutes per game.

Now that he’s back in the 5-on-5 game, Eriobu, who had previous stints with Mahindra, Phoenix, and Blackwater, hopes to finally stay here for good.

“Sobrang thankful sa opportunities na natatanggap ko,” he said. “Basta yung ganyan na mga bagay, hindi dapat palalagpasin.”

