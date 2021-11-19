Joseph Eriobu hoping 3x3 will serve as his ticket back to a PBA team

JOSEPH Eriobu was honest enough to admit the he is still eyeing a PBA comeback.

And he's hoping his stint with the Purefoods TJ Titans will pave the way.

"Para sa akin alam ko sa sarili ko na kaya ko pang makabalik sa PBA," said the 29-year-old Fil-Nigerian. "I think I still have enough to offer."

Picked in the second round of the 2016 PBA rookie draft by the KIA franchise, Eriobu has bounced around the league and played for Phoenix and Blackwater.

ABL sojourn

He later took his act overseas and played for Hong Kong, where he was born, in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) prior to the pandemic.

Eriobu disclosed he was actually being considered by Blackwater for the Governors Cup, but was eventually dropped as the Bossing were over the limit of Fil-foreigners in their roster.

The Mapua alum was later tapped by Rain or Shine for its 3x3 team, only to be replaced later when the Elasto Painters considered Frankie Johnson for the lone Fil-foreign spot.

It was good thing Magnolia opened the doors for him.

"After ilang days lang (after Rain or Shine), blessing dahil tumawag sa akin si Boss Cap (Alvin Patrimonio)," he said.

And that thrust he wants to repay now that he's with the Purefoods quartet of Pao Javelona, Val Acuna, and Jed Mendoza.

"Ang focus ko ngayon kung ano yung nakahain sa harap ko which is itong PBA 3x3," he said.

"Na sana lahat kami makapagpakita as individuals and as a team para makaangat naman din kaming lahat, na lahat naman kami makabalik and yung isa si Jed naman makapasok."

