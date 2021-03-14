Jordan Heading made No. 1 pick by Terrafirma in special Gilas draft

JORDAN Heading was picked first overall by Terrafirma in the PBA Season 46 special Gilas draft on Sunday.

Under the deal between the PBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the former Alab Pilipinas standout will be on loan with Gilas until necessary.

Former Ateneo standout William Navarro was selected second by NorthPort in the special draft, while Tzaddy Rangel was picked third by NLEX.

Jaydee Tungcab, meanwhile, was selected by TNT with the fourth and final pick of the round.

