    PBA

    Jordan Clarkson set to grace Game One of San Miguel-TNT finals

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Jordan Clarkson Gilas Pilipinas
    BARRING a last-minute change of plans, Gilas naturalized player Jordan Clarkson is going to watch a game in the PBA Finals for the first time.

    The Utah Jazz sixth man is set to be at ringside of the Smart Araneta Coliseum for Game 1 of the best-of-seven champion series between defending champion TNT and top seed San Miguel.

    [READ: Kevin Alas on Clarkson: 'Ang sarap panoorin']

    Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is keeping the matter under wraps so as not to take the spotlight from the teams playing in the finals.

    Clarkson just wrapped up his second practice with the national team on Sunday at the Meralco gym early in the afternoon.

      TNT coach Chot Reyes is also the one calling the shots for Gilas.

      The national team leaves for Lebanon on Monday to play the first of its scheduled two games for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers on August 25.

      The second game will be at home to Saudi Arabia on August 29 at the MOA Arena.

