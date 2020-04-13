Jomar Ang, son of SMC president Ramon Ang, dies aged 26

JOMAR Ang, son of business tycoon and San Miguel Corp. (SMC) president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang, passed away last Saturday.



He was 26.

RSA, whose conglomerate has been at the forefront of providing support in the nation's fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, described Jomar as a ‘dutiful, loving, and kind-hearted’ son, brother, and dedicated friend to many.'

“He was a source of great joy to us and we are truly blessed to have had his love and presence in our lives. We know in our hearts that he is in a much better place now,” said Ang in an official statement he share with his wife Tessie.

Jomar Ang was rushed to the hospital last Jan. 12 after suffering a serious injury.

In a statement released days later, the elder Ang said his son was confined at the St. Luke's Medical Center 'fighting for his life.'

In an emotional moment, Barangay Ginebra, led by coach Tim Cone and governor Al Chua, dedicated the Kings' championship in the season-ending Governors' Cup to Ang and his family.

Jomar used to join karting competitions with brother Jacob, who in 2017 won the overall crowns in the Formula 125 Sr Open and the x30 SR classes of the Asian Karting Championship in Macau.

Jomar Ang also served as chief financial officer of RSA Motors.

PHOTO: (Left) Jerome Ascano, (Right) Aris Ilagan

Here's the official statement of the Ang family: