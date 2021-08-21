Jollo Go looks to make most of opportunity with Ginebra 3x3

JOLLO Go vows to make the most of the opportunity as he joins Ginebra for the PBA 3x3 wars.

"I'm super excited for this opportunity because nung nag-pandemic, everything stopped and it wasn't clear when everything would be back to normal," the 5-foot-10 guard told Spin.ph.

"I also feel blessed na nabigyan ako ng chance to play, especially for Ginebra. I'm very thankful for the opportunity."

The 23-year-old Go, a former Batang Gilas member, last played for the Manila Stars in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) where he averaged 4.1 points on 38-percent shooting from deep, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11 minutes of action.

He normed 4.5 points and 1.2 boards in 10.5 minutes in his fourth year with La Salle in UAAP Season 81, but was one of the cuts for the Green Archers when team consultant Jermaine Byrd took over in 2019.

A former star from Hope Christian High School, he was a part of La Salle's last championship team in UAAP Season 79 in 2016.

Tumultuous as the past few years may have been for Go, he has never lost sight of his goals — all the more that he draws inspiration from his son Seve with his partner Monica Otayza.

"Throughout the pandemic, I didn't stop training and working out. Aside from that, my son was born during the pandemic so I also spent a lot of time taking care of him. Still, I wanted to keep myself ready for opportunities like this," he said.

And now, Go is ready to take on all comers in the newest chapter of his career with Ginebra 3x3, where he'll team up with veterans Dennice Villamor, Jojo Cunanan, and fellow young guns Hubert Cani and Val Chauca.

"Pressure talaga to play for Ginebra, pero I just try to control what I can. I'll give my best in every practice in every game, keep myself in good shape and keep a positive mindset cause yun lang naman talaga yung kaya kong i-control," he said. "All they can expect is that I'll do what I need to do and give my all to help my team win."

