Jolas on Poy Erram: 'We're going to fight for him'

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said the whole team is fully behind Poy Erram in the heckling incident that marred Game Three of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

Lastimosa said remarks made by a fan against Erram and his mother last Friday were unacceptable, and they support their big man’s stand against unruly fans after the Game Three controversy.

The PBA has already taken action by deploying additional league personnel in the stands and courtside to avoid a repeat of the incident.

“We are going to go out and fight for him,” said Lastimosa. “Even if it happens to me, I’m going to fight that person. That’s just unacceptable. We are with Poy on that. Hopefully, they find that guy who said those stupid words on Poy about his mother.”

Lastimosa said Erram was deeply affected by the incident.

“It’s an ongoing battle for Poy. He has some issues. Hindi alam ng mga tao ‘yun. Pero for a fan, shouting below-the-belt comments on him, that really hit him. To me, that’s a no-no. Once you include the parents of the players through taunting, that’s a different story,” said Lastimosa.

Lastimosa was glad that Erram responded with a solid outing in Game Four which TNT won, 116-104. Erram was an anchor in the frontcourt by grabbing eight rebounds.

“I talked to him… I said, ‘Way to keep your wits together,’” said Lastimosa.