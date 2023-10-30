Heavy RHJ mileage at World Cup, Asian Games not a concern for Jolas

TNT is looking forward to having Rondae Hollis-Jefferson back for the coming PBA season after a busy offseason as a naturalized player for Jordan at the Fiba Basketball World Cup and the Asian Games.

The former NBA player was the sixth leading scorer at the World Cup with an average of 23.6 points per game, only behind Luka Doncic, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Hollis-Jefferson also led Jordan to the Asian Games final, settling for a silver medal after losing to Gilas Pilipinas before playing as TNT's import in the East Asia Super League where the Tropang Giga lost an away game to the Chiba Jets.

TNT team manager and head coach Jojo Lastimosa is excited with Hollis-Jefferson, and sees the high volume of games that he has logged during the past months as a positive instead of a negative in terms of possible injuries.

“Physically, no,” said Lastimosa when asked if there is concern about the amount of games RHJ has played. “More on the mental side for Rondae that he might be playing a lot of basketball and high-pressure game.”

“But I think he's at the right age. He is at his peak right now. I think his body wants it. This is what he wants,” said Lastimosa of the 28-year-old import.

Hollis-Jefferson led TNT to the Governors’ Cup crown last season at the expense of Barangay Ginebra. That he chose to come back only means he thinks that TNT has a good shot at a title repeat, Lastimosa said.

“He chose to be here because he knows that we will be contending and hopefully, we can do that again,” said Lastimosa.

