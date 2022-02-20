Jolas says 1998 Alaska campaign 'would've been a sure grand slam’

PBA great Jojo Lastimosa thought Alaska could have won what he deemed was a certain grand slam in 1998 had Tim Cone not agreed to a proposal he brought up concerning his inclusion in the Philippine Centennial Team.

Lastimosa, now 57, recalled suggesting to Cone for him to just skip the Asian Games in Bangkok and leave him behind with the Aces as they aimed for another shot at a season sweep during the Governors’ Cup.

The team was then on the brink of another grand slam after winning the All Filipino and Commissioner’s Cup championships, respectively, against the San Miguel Beermen.

But with Cone, key players Lastimosa, Johnny Abarrientos, Kenneth Duremdes, and Jeff Cariaso, deputy coach Aric Del Rosario, and team manager Joaqui Trillo having been made part of the national team eyeing an Asiad gold, the Aces’ bid for history had to be set aside for national cause.

Lastimosa remembered trying to convince Cone to just leave him out of the Centennial squad and let him carry the fight for the franchise in the season-ending conference.

Being 34 at that time, the high-flying guard thought it was better for other younger players to take his place in the national team.

“Jeff was there, and I thought Jeff was going to be on my spot and I actually asked Tim to leave me behind as I said Jeff was already there, and he was the 13th man,” Lastimosa recalled to former PBA commissioner Noli Eala during the Power & Play program, where he was joined by Cariaso.

There were other young players also named to the team like Vergel Meneses and Duremdes who Lastimosa believed could be more of a help than him.

By staying with Alaska, Jolas knew the Aces had a very good shot at clinching another grand slam considering the tournament features two imports, while they still had the core of its championship unit such as Bong Hawkins, Rodney Santos, Poch Juinio, Rhoel Gomez, Gilbert Reyes, Kevin Ramas, and back-up big man Dickie Bachmann, now team governor and manager of Alaska.

“Sabi ko Tim, we already won the first two conferences and if I stayed behind, at least we still got a shot (at the grand slam),” said Lastimosa.

But Cone insisted he needed Lastimosa in the team.

“So wala akong choice, I had to be there,” Jolas said.

Lastimosa did make it to the final roster to the Asiad, with Cariaso relegated as the 13th man.

The Centennial Team did make it to the semifinals, but lost to China, 82-73. It did salvage some measure of pride when it beat Kazakhstan for the bronze medal, 73-68.

The Aces meanwhile, failed to make the semifinals, ending the eliminations tied for last place with Sta. Lucia on identical 6-9 slates. Formula Shell won the championship by beating a Cariaso-less Mobiline in a best-of-seven finals that went the full route.

“It was hard for me, and I know it was also hard for Jeff because he didn’t play,” said Lastimosa.

“Nonetheless, I’m saying that 1998, it would have been a sure grand slam. I think it was an easier grand slam compared to 1996,” he added. “We were so much stronger in 1998. No offense to Jeff (Cariaso), pero malakas pa rin yung team namin even when Jeff left. Kaya sayang.”

