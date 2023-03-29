Why Jolas thinks Hollis-Jefferson will be even better after dropping 40

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa is optimistic that Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will play even better for the remainder of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals.

That is because TNT will now be playing the remaining games of their series against Meralco at the primetime slot now that Barangay Ginebra swept San Miguel in the other pairing.

The change in the start time of tip-off, according to Lastimosa, will be beneficial for Hollis-Jefferson, who has been fasting due to Ramadan and is not eating from the break of dawn to sunset.

Game Three being played with the start time of 5:45 p.m. had something to do with Hollis-Jefferson’s performance on Wednesday where he had 40 points and 13 rebounds in their 99-80 win over Meralco.

In Game Two where it started at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Hollis-Jefferson still put on a solid showing where he had 27 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists, but noticeably shot poorly in the contest.

He only converted six of his 20 shots from the field, and missed key free throws in the end game that opened the door for the Bolts to steal Game Two.

“He understood that he had a terrible game last game,” said Lastimosa of Hollis-Jefferson’s play in Game Two. “It was out of character for Rondae.”

Lastimosa admitted Hollis-Jefferson struggled in the first game of the doubleheader due to the early start.

“I think in the first game (of a doubleheader), I think he really struggles. We don’t want to admit it because by that we hit the game at 3, he hasn’t eaten anything solid in the beginning at sunrise.”

“The second game and even our game in Game Four, it’s going to be 6 ‘o clock so it is going to help Rondae a lot,” said Lastimosa.

Mikey Williams said the team is making a concerted effort to contribute to help Hollis-Jefferson as he fasts. Williams also lauded Hollis-Jefferson for bringing his A-game every time while also practicing his religion.

“I couldn’t experience that. I don’t know what I’ll do. Let alone water, I know how hard that can be. We just try to be there the best that we can and conserve our energy the best we can,” said Williams.