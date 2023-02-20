Jolas, Calvin Oftana credit Jayson Castro for TNT’s final play

JAYSON Castro may not have scored the game-winner for TNT against San Miguel Sunday night in the PBA Governors Cup. But it was the veteran guard who designed the Tropang Giga’s final play in a thrilling 105-103 win at the Philsports Arena.

Jojo Lastimosa bared the long-time TNT stalwart decided to modify the final offensive play of the team earlier suggested by the Tropang Giga coach.

“That was actually Jayson’s idea actually, because I wanted a play where he will get the ball and Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson), they will have a two-man play,” said the PBA great.

But San Miguel’s defense on the 36-year-old guard has been unrelenting that he thought it would be better if the play would be the other way around, where Hollis-Jefferson will instead get the ball and run through the screen to be provided by Castro.

“Jayson nixed it because he said coach Jericho (Cruz) is hugging me like a tree,” said Lastimosa.

“And I’m going to set a screen for Rondae for him to make a play. That was Jayson’s play. And we got a good shot at the basket.”

Hollis-Jefferson missed the shot, but Calvin Oftana was there to save the day for TNT.

Upon seeing the play, Oftana said he readied himself for a possible offensive rebound in case the TNT import fails to make the basket.

“Nakit ko kasi yung import namin nahihirapan na sa offense. So what I did na sa tingin ko makakatulong ako is to go for the offensive rebound,” he said.

That exactly happened as Oftana beat Rodney Brondial for the board and scored the game-winning basket.

The sophomore guard lauded Castro for the Tropang Giga’s last offensive play.

“Idea ni kuya Jayson. He’s the court general para sa amin. Alam niya yung nangyayari at ano ang sitwasyon sa court,” Oftana said.