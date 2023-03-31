Jolas embraces underdog role in Finals face-off vs former coach Cone

TNT’s win over Meralco on Friday set up a 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra, which will pit Tropang GIGA interim coach Jojo Lastimosa against his former mentor Tim Cone.

Cone and Lastimosa were together during the heyday of Alaska, including the historic 1996 PBA grand slam where they were joined by fellow league greats Johnny Abarrientos and Bong Hawkins.

Cone won his first PBA championship with Lastimosa as the backbone of the Alaska team shortly after coming in from Purefoods in a trade with Elmer Cabahug. Lastimosa won nine of his 10 PBA titles with the Milk Kings.

Now, the two are on the opposing side as coaches in a best-of-seven finals and Lastimosa said he will come in with the mentality of the underdog.

“I'm excited to see my former coach. I have nothing to lose. Our team has nothing to lose,” said the TNT interim coach.

Lastimosa, however, assured his team will put up a fight against the two-time Governors’ Cup champions of Cone.

He insisted the Tropang GIGA have a chance with a Rondae Hollis-Jefferson as their import. The latter scored 42 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in their 107-92 closeout victory over Meralco in Game Four on Friday.

If TNT plays Ginebra like they did in Game Four, the Tropang GIGA will have a chance, according to Lastimosa.

“He’s (Cone) been there. He’s done that. Everyone is rallying for them and everybody is expecting that Ginebra will win this championship anyway. We are only here probably to spoil the party and hopefully, we can come up with a good game like what we did here in the series. And we have Rondae on our side so I’m okay with it,” said Lastimosa.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Lastimosa said his team is peaking at the right time.

“Going to the series, I like my chances. Our players are playing well. And if you noticed, we have been winning games in our streak with scoring. But right now, we are defending really well. We needed to play defense and offense in this championship series. I think the guys are going to be ready,” said Lastimosa.