Why Johnny A was on the bench during his most memorable Alaska title run

JOHNNY Abarrientos’ most memorable championship during the 1996 grand slam was actually in a title-clincher where he was absent late in the contest.

“Wala akong magawa,” said Abarrientos.

Johnny Abarrientos on most memorable championship

The MVP of that season was referring to Game Five of the All-Filipino Cup finals against Purefoods where the Milkmen won the first of three conferences on their way to a grand slam feat. Alaska won, 93-92, with Jeff Cariaso providing the hero’s role by sinking two free throws.

In that game, however, Abarrientos sat the overtime period of the crucial match after he fouled out early in that canto.

“Nagpe-pray na lang ako sa gilid,” said Abarrientos, winner of 12 titles including nine with Alaska.

Abarrientos fouled out early in the extra period after incurring his sixth foul against Purefoods guard Dindo Pumaren. In his absence, Jun Reyes came up huge in the overtime period, scoring a game-tying jumper with 20.4 seconds left, 91-91.

“Jun Reyes stepped up big. That was huge,” said Abarrientos of his backcourt partner.

With Alaska down by one point, Reyes was also the inbounder when Cariaso was fouled by Bong Ravena with 0.6 seconds left to send the then-sophomore to the free throw line that later became the game-winning free throws.

The Milkmen eventually won the next two conferences, beating Shell and Barangay Ginebra to become the third ballclub to capture the PBA grand slam.

Abarrientos said the experience in Game Five of the All-Filipino final perfectly sums up the value of trusting your teammates that also became the hallmark of that Alaska grand slam.

“Parang gusto ko umiyak na wala kang magawa. [Pero] sometimes, kailangan mo matutunan na meron pa palang nasa likod mo na puwedeng masandalan. Hindi lang dahil Johnny Abarrientos ka, any given time, kailangan mo mag-perform. At some point, gagawin Niya sayo ‘yun para ma-experieince mo ‘yun na may makakatulong pa sayo na kakailanganin mo at the end of the day,” said Abarrientos.

Abarrientos said that value is also being imparted to his current team in his role as assistant coach of Magnolia especially to the second and third stringers of the Hotshots.

“Sometimes, ‘yun ang pineprepare mo eh. That’s why the first group is getting better because of the third group. Hindi alam ng iba ‘yun. Kaya gumagaling ‘yung first group dahil sa binibigay na competition ng second and third group. That’s crucial,” said Abarrientos.

