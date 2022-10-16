COLUMN: Cardel job safe as Dyip head to wrong side of PBA history

CHICAGO - Even with 21 straight losses under his watch, a lousy streak that is fast chasing the wrong side of PBA history, the head coaching job of Johnedel Cardel is safe.

Terrafirma Dyip team manager Ronald Tubid told me during a telephone interview yesterday.

"No word from the bosses," he said when asked if Cardel is facing the axe.

Good for coach Cardel, and kudos to Terrafirma for its astounding tolerance for failure.

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In all honesty, I cannot recall the last time the Dyip actually won a game. I think a team of archeologists will have to be assembled to excavate whatever remnants are left of that fleeting, joyful moment.

Watch Now

Curious, I asked Tubid what the mood and temperature is like in a locker room that hasn't tasted victory since president Bongbong Marcos was sworn into office.

"Ok naman kami," he quipped.

As for keeping Cardel on his post, I guess this is what happens when low performance marries low expectations.

TUBID INSISTED THAT COACH CARDEL IS NOT THE REASON FOR TERRAFIRMA'S WOES. THE INJURIES ARE THE CULPRIT.

"We really missed the services of Isaac Go and Ed Daquioag," explained Tubid, a 41-year old executive who parlayed a star turn at the University of the East into a 16-year PBA career.

Go is recovering from a torn ACL sustained last June while Dacquioag underwent surgery last July to repair a fractured right leg.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Without both, Terrafirma lost a lot of size and veteran leadership.

Still, I wasn't sold on the idea that the root of Terrafirma's problems is as simplistic as two dudes with serious issues with their lower extremities.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

So I poked Tubid a little bit about the fact that perhaps his team's history of lopsided trades against them have put Terrafirma in the sorry position it is wallowing in.

With so many suspicious swaps to unpack, I zeroed in on the most recent, Jeremiah Gray, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 PBA draft who the Dyip transported to Ginebra in a two-for-one trade last May.

Tubid said parting ways with Jeremiah was necessitated by Dyip's need for a player who can play immediately. And Gray, who was still recovering from an ACL injury at that time, just wasn't that guy.

So be it. Their players are their assets to keep and relinquish.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But the culture at Terrafirma is not a winning one. And I find that disturbing.

Their blase attitude towards losing in bunches and the apparent lack of urgency to turn things around as they slowly creep into Blackwater's 29-game losing streak is alarming.

These Dyip have two flat tires. And it's dragging the PBA's reputation along with it.

AND ONE. In the interest of fairness, I've been trying to call coach Cardel and Terrafirma team governor Bobby Rosales numerous times.

Both cannot be reached. Which is fine.

Tubid was kind enough to return my call, and for that. I am grateful.

Hopefully, other team officials will follow his lead so reporters like myself can more accurately relay newsworthy information to the PBA fans and the public at large.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.