    PBA

    Joe Devance shows how to finish a 'slow break'

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: screenshots from @pbaconnect on Twitter

    JOE Devance poked fun at his “slow break” during Barangay Ginebra’s match against NorthPort on Wednesday.

    Devance was referring to a two-on-one fastbreak play late in the second quarter of the Gin Kings’ 112-100 victory over Batang Pier where he nonchalantly scored the lay-up after his team forced a turnover.

    Devance later joked about the lay-up.

    “Yall see my ‘slow break’? I was gonna dunk it but I had to save my legs,” wrote Devance on his Twitter account.

    Netizens also noticed Devance’s basket, more so since Ryan Gregorio, the analyst in the ONE Sports telecast of the match, calling him ‘Slow Devance’ for the lay-up.

