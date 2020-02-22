Joe Devance signs one-year extension as Ginebra deals with Slaughter exit

JOE Devance renewed his ties with Barangay Ginebra after signing a one-year deal with the team on Friday.

"I just signed a new contract," the 38-year-old big man disclosed over the weekend.

It was the shortest deal Devance signed in his pro career, but comes in the most crucial stage in Barangay Ginebra's franchise history following the stunning decision of 7-foot Greg Slaughter to take a break from basketball almost a month before the 45th PBA season kicks off.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

