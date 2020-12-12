Devance eager to surpass Reavis for most titles among active players

JOE Devance just won his 11th PBA championship and yet he can’t wait to get another one.

The 38-year-old big man vowed to win a couple of more titles as he looks forward to Barangay Ginebra’s campaign next season when the team defends its Philippine Cup title.

“I didn’t think I’m going to get as many championships as I have. But it means so much to me, the career that I have, the support that I have, the teammates, coaches, fans, family. It’s just a great experience that I’m super blessed and super thankful.

“I’ll be back for sure next conference.”

Despite his age, Devance still played a key role in Ginebra capturing its first All-Filipino crown in 13 years after beating the TnT Tropang Giga in five games of the very first bubble Finals in PBA history.

The Fil-Am averaged 3.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while playing 12 minutes per game in the best-of-seven series, where he was even part of the starting unit in the last two games.

Winning his fifth title with the Kings put Devance side-by-side with fellow veteran Rafi Reavis of Magnolia with the most number of championships won at 11 among active players.

Getting ahead of Reavis on top of the list is one motivation going for Devance by next year.

“I’ve got to get at least one more, and if Raf wins, then I got to get (another),” he said in jest. “My thing right now is to beat Raf. Yes, that’s my thing right now.”

Everything is possible especially with Cone very much at the helm of the Barangay Ginebra franchise.

All of Devance’s PBA championships all came under the guidance of Cone including one with Alaska, and five with the Purefoods franchise, capped by a grand slam in 2014.

“His not the winningest coach for no reason,” said Devance of the 62-year-old champion mentor. “I’m just thankful that I have his support my whole career. “He’s wanted me his whole career. I don’t think there is another player he’s had that has been with him for so long other than myself. I don’t know.”

Going by his long partnership with Cone, it wouldn’t be a surprise the bubble title won’t be the last for Big Joe.

