Jo Silva to coach Blackwater in PBA On Tour as Cariaso attends US clinics

DEPUTY mentor Jo Silva will call the shots for Blackwater in the coming PBA On Tour in lieu of head coach Jeff Cariaso.

The 50-year-old Cariaso is currently in the US for some basketball clinics and won’t be coming back until next month.

Silva, who is one of two personnel Cariaso brought in when he accepted the Blackwater coaching job, is tasked to handle the team in the league’s pre-season games that kick off on Sunday.

Blackwater will be facing NLEX in the lone match set at 5 p.m. at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

“Si coach Jo muna ang mag-handle sa team. At least kabisado niya na yung sistema ni coach Jeff. So kahit paano tuluy-tuloy ang adjustment ng team,” said long-time assistant coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Cariaso already started presiding over the Bossing’s training and laid the foundation of his system prior to leaving for the US.

He and Silva worked together at Alaska and Converge, respectively.

Silva previously coached the multi-titled Ateneo juniors team and the University of the East Warriors.

According to Dimaunahan, Blackwater won’t be fieldin free agents or rookies eyeing to join this year’s draft for the two-month long series of exhibition matches.

The league allows teams to tap players with expired contracts and incoming rookies as part of its 17-man lineup, with 16 eligible to play each game.