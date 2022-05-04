JM Calma declares for PBA Draft

BREAKING out in his final year for San Sebastian, JM Calma is taking his act to the big leagues as he joins the upcoming 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

JM Calma in PBA draft

The 6-foot-6 big man submitted his application on Wednesday.

Calma averaged 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 block in 32 minutes of play as he served as the main man for the Golden Stags this NCAA Season 97.

But he's not the only player from the Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management who has expressed his intentions to join the draft.

Jerwyn Guinto, the younger brother of Rain or Shine center Bradwyn, will also hope to follow his footsteps in the annual rookie selection process.

The 6-foot-5 banger from Lyceum netted 4.4 points and 2.6 boards in 11 minutes of action for the Pirates.

Also declaring for the draft are Emilio Aguinaldo College's CJ Cadua, San Juan's Orlan Wamar, and Val City's Andrey Armenion.

Continue reading below ↓

Cadua is a 5-foot-6 playmaker who nabbed 2.3 points, 2.0 assists, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals for the Generals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Wamar, meanwhile, is a 5-foot-6 court general from Centro Escolar University who has been suiting up for the Knights and averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 boards, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in the 2021 MPBL Invitational.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Armenion, a 5-foot-9 guard who was previously a part of the national youth team and suited up for Ateneo and University of the East in college, has dropped 7.0 points, 6.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals for the MJAS Zenith-backed team.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.